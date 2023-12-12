The North East's largest music festival has confirmed the full line-up for its tenth anniversary celebrations next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Ashcroft, Snow Patrol, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, 'Soldier's Eyes' star Jack Savoretti and The Charlatans have been added to the line-up for Hardwick Festival 2024.

Snow Patrol have been added to the Hardwick Festival line-up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event - which has already confirmed UK pop queen Becky Hill as its opening headliner - will take place between Friday, August 16 and Sunday, August 18 across two stages, set in the grounds of Hardwick Hall in County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, August 16 will see Becky Hill joined by very special guests Soul II Soul, indie group The Sherlocks, and Sam Fender tribute band 'Scam Fender'.

Saturday, August 17 goes up a gear with a full day of live music which will see Snow Patrol take centre stage.

The band's globally-famous Chasing Cars track and other rousing anthems will be joined on the day with a flurry of big-name acts including Blossoms, ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and singer-songwriter Callum Beattie.

Sunday, August 18 will see Hardwick Festival's tenth anniversary celebrations come to a close in style and is set to be a real treat for indie fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Ashcroft – the voice of one of Britain's most successful albums of all time, Urban Hymns, – will make a welcome return to the North East and will share the stage with the likes of The Charlatans, Jamie Webster, Euro 96 Three Lions legends Lightning Seeds and pop disco princess, Sophie Ellis-Bexter.

Richard Ashcroft

Live music fans can now snap up their weekend tickets for next year's event and the public will also be offered a flexible payment plan option.

For those that do want to celebrate in style and luxury, a limited number of glamping tickets will also be available for purchase.

More than 30,000 people attended last August's Hardwick Festival weekender where crowds took in memorable performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Mel C and The Kooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is already gaining national recognition for hosting major acts, having previously welcomed the likes of The Stereophonics, Madness and Rag 'N' Bone Man to the main stage.

Ahead of next year's tenth edition, organisers have pledged to make it the go-to festival for all in the North of England, appealing to the whole family with something on offer for everyone.

As well as acts from around the globe, the event will feature dance arenas, children's areas within the woods, vintage fairground attractions and a wide range of local food traders.

Tickets

Jack Savoretti

Tickets are on sale now @hardwickfestival.co.uk

Prices are £59 plus bf for an adult ticket on the Friday, £32 for a young person's ticket (age 12-17) and £15 for a child (age 3-11).

Saturday tickets are £72 for an adult, £37 for a young person and £17 for a child.