Smoove & Turrell launch new album at Sunderland's Fire Station this weekend

Soul funk sensations Smoove & Turrell will launch their new album at a gig in Sunderland this Saturday night, October 14.

Smoove & Turrell

The north east favourites will debut work from their latest album, Red Ellen (Jalapeno Records), at The Fire Station, where their performance will be followed by an after party.

Fans will also be delighted to know there will be exclusive copies of the album vinyl for sale ahead of its official release date of October 27.

Talking about the forthcoming gig, Smoove said: “We are super excited to be performing at The Fire Station in Sunderland this weekend, it’s not only our album launch but also a home coming gig for me as I was born in Sunderland.

“We have worked incredibly hard over three years to write and record this album so to finally see it released will be a very special moment. Red Ellen will be our seventh studio album.

“On the evening will be accompanied by many of the fantastic musicians who played on the album including a string quartet for this performance only.

“The Fire Station is an incredible music venue with superb acoustics – It’s a huge asset for the city. We loved playing in the opening week, and we feel very privileged and delighted to be back performing here.”

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, added: “We are delighted to have Smoove & Turrell back at The Fire Station for their new album launch. Their first gig here was hugely memorable for us and we’re looking forward to doing it all again.

“As well as the headline gig, there’ll be an after-show party until midnight in the Engine Room next door with DeJa brew DJs, so do come down early and make a full night of it, it’ll be a proper celebration.”

Deja Brews will perform an after party next door at The Engine Room

Smoove & Turrell have been playing their style of music they describe as ‘Northern Funk’ - a contemporary fusion of funk, soul, northern soul, hip-hop and electronica – since 2007.

The band is composed of Jonathan Scott Watson (known as Smoove) and singer / songwriter John Turrell. The studio and touring band also includes founder member Mike Porter (keyboards), Lloyd Wright (guitar), Neil Harland (Bass) and Oscar Cassidy (drums).