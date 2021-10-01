Six stunning locations for Autumn walks in and around Sunderland

The blue skies and long evenings of summer may be vanishing, but that doesn’t mean we should stop getting out of the house to make the most of our remarkable area.
Wearside remains amazingly picturesque throughout the year, and these are our top picks for autumnal walks in and around Sunderland.
1. Souter Lighthouse and the Leas
According to the National Trust, the area of coast Souter Lighthouse sits on can attract unusual wildlife, with Autumn being the key time to go searching. Harbour porpoise, bottlenose dolphins and birds including Snow Buntings and Wheaters can be seen aong the coast.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Tunstall Hills
Not only do the two mounds that make up Tunstall Hills offer incredible views across the city and out to the coast, the area containing them is a nature reserve where you can find a stunning range of flowers and animals including kestrels as they hunt for prey.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hylton Dene
With a history going back as far as the late 14th to early 15th century, the area surrounding Hylton Dene is a stunning way to spend an afternoon. With a lake, forest and Hylton Castle thrown in for good measure, the site just off Washington Road is perfect for experiencing all that autumn has to offer.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Backhouse Park, Sunderland.
As one of Sunderland's best outside spaces, Backhouse Park shows off the full spectrum of colour you can expect from the autumnal months. The area offers some serenity so close to the city centre.
Photo: Stu Norton