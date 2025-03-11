Si King, Sonny Tennet and more on the bill for celebration of North East talent at Theatre Royal Newcastle
Presented by Joe McElderry and hosted by Steph McGovern, Something in the Water will take place at Theatre Royal Newcastle on Sunday, May 18.
Special guests include South Shields singer Sonny Tennet who’s become a hit stateside after wowing Lionel Ritchie at his American Idol audition.
He’s secured a Golden Ticket to the American Idol Hollywood Shows – so this is your chance to see him before his career takes off even more.
Also confirmed is actor Jill Halfpenny, known for her roles in Waterloo Road, After the Floods and much more, as well as Hairy Biker who recently opened his pie shop, PROPA, at Sheepfolds Stables, with more guests to be announced.
Si will be performing with his Groovetrain bandmates, the funk soul supergroup made up of Northern touring and session musicians.
Described as “a one-of-a-kind celebration of the extraordinary talent and humour that only England’s North East can offer”, the night promises live music, performances and anecdotes.
As well as celebrating well-known regional talent, the revue show, described as a cabaret-cum-live concert, will also feature a new generation of performers from music, screen and stage.
Profit from the event will support Newcastle Theatre Royal’s Youth programme, TRY, which helps local young people learn performing arts skills in a supportive environment. - and to North East Music Opportunities (NEMO) CIC which provides music-making and music education opportunities for talented musicians from communities in our region.
Something in the Water plays Newcastle Theatre Royal Sat 18 May 2025 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
For more information and to book tickets, visit - https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/something-in-the-water/