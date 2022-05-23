Loading...
What is your favourite summer walk across Sunderland?

Seven stunning locations for a summer walk in and around Sunderland

It is time to make the most of the longer days and warmer weather.

By Jason Button
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:08 pm

The best time of year for those who like to head out on walks is here. Long days, more predictable weather and warmer temperatures result in the best time of the year to plan afternoons out the house.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of options for summer walks to try over the next few months.

1. Roker and Seaburn Beaches

Our city by the sea offers a series of costal locations to enjoy the warmer months. Early risers can watch the sun come up over the North Sea while weekends see the coastline throughout the summer turn into a perfect family destination.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Herrington Country Park

Another top family destination on sunny weekends, Herrington Country Park offers acres of land for Wearside residents to explore and enjoy throughout the year, but there is no better time to head to the site just off Chester Road than the summer. Turn up for the great views and walks, stay for ice cream vans, great sunset views and the occasional music festival!

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Penshaw Monument and Cox Green

Public walkways offer the chance for walkers to see so much moreof the region that we could see otherwise, and a great example is the Cox Green Loop. Starting and ending at Penshaw Monument, work your way down to the River Wear before heading back at another point on the south bank and anyone who needs a rest can stop at the New Plough Tea Trailer on the riverside.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Rainton Meadows

Large open spaces away from the city centre with plenty of walking space, lakes and a fully functional nature reserve - what's not to like about this site near Houghton Le Spring?

Photo: Google

