See spectacular ice carving display as Fire & Ice Festival returns to Durham

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Durham City across the two-day Fire & Ice Festival, which took place on February 28 and March 1. Here’s some highlights.
1. Turning up the heat
There was huge footfall to the city over the two days of the event, on February 28 and March 1, with the live demos in Market Place proving a big attraction. | National World
2. Very Cool!
The team from ice sculpture specialists Glacial Arts were back in the city with live carving sessions. They've worked on major projects, including creating pieces for Game of Thrones. | National World
3. Follow the trail
Visitors could follow the trail around the city with 10 different sculptures. A French horn sculpture was in place outside Durham Cathedral. | National World
4. Hitting the right note
This year's theme was music, with some imaginative pieces including this Sony Walkman outside of Moon jewellery in Silver Street. | National World
