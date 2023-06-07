News you can trust since 1873
See Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat on stage at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street

One of the most enduring and popular musicals of all time will be staged this month.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colours.

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh.

Joseph, played by Joe Coulson, with his amazing technicolour dreamcoat and brothers.Joseph, played by Joe Coulson, with his amazing technicolour dreamcoat and brothers.
Joseph, played by Joe Coulson, with his amazing technicolour dreamcoat and brothers.
    Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

    The popular tale will be brought to life by Dryburn Theatrical Workshop.

    Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “‘Joseph is a hugely popular musical, full of catchy and memorable songs, from a parody of French ballads, to country-western and calypso, as well as the unforgettable classics Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. A blast of family fun from start to finish.”

    Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together a talented local cast, impressive productions and loyal audiences from across Durham, Chester-le-Street and the North East.

    :: Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday June 14 to Friday, June 16 and 2.30pm on Saturday, June 17 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street.

    Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for children and concessions, with reductions also available on block bookings. Saturday has already sold out with a few tickets left for Friday, so book now for Wednesday and Thursday at 0191 388 3362 or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dryburntheatricalworkshop

