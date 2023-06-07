Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colours.

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh.

Joseph, played by Joe Coulson, with his amazing technicolour dreamcoat and brothers.

Most Popular

Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The popular tale will be brought to life by Dryburn Theatrical Workshop.

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “‘Joseph is a hugely popular musical, full of catchy and memorable songs, from a parody of French ballads, to country-western and calypso, as well as the unforgettable classics Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. A blast of family fun from start to finish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together a talented local cast, impressive productions and loyal audiences from across Durham, Chester-le-Street and the North East.

:: Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday June 14 to Friday, June 16 and 2.30pm on Saturday, June 17 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street.