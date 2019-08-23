See inside new Hollywood Bowl Washington after a £200,000 refurbishment

Marilyn Monroe lookalike opens the new Hollywood Bowl in Washington

AMF Bowling, at The Galleries Retail Park, has reopened as Hollywood Bowl following a £200,000 refurbishment.

The new look was unveiled by a Marilyn Monroe lookalike at a VIP launch event to mark the rebranding.

One of 60 centres across the country, the new Hollywood Bowl is complete with 26 state-of-the-art lanes and American-inspired décor. Guests looking for ‘star’ treatment can also take advantage of the VIP lanes available at the Washington centre.

The centre at the Galleries has been given a £200,000 rebranding

In addition to the upgraded lanes, guests can also treat themselves to a range of American-style classics such as gourmet burgers and hot dogs, milkshakes and signature desserts from the Hollywood Diner.

The centre’s amusement area has also been transformed and now features household name games such as Space Invaders, Mario Kart, Tomb Raider 65”, Halo and Joker Air Hockey. There is also the opportunity to Play for Prizes, where visitors can win tickets on their favourite games and exchange them for a range of prizes.

Mari-Anne Regan, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Washington said: “The rebranding has given the centre a complete new look and feel. The response from customers so far has been fantastic.

“It’s a whole new entertainment haven. Whether it’s for family fun, kids’ or adult’s birthday parties, work functions, nights with dates or mates or simply an excuse to celebrate the weekend – you name it, our team has got it covered. Adults can even bowl in their own shoes, providing they’re flat, soled and not open-toed.”

Trying out the new lanes

The new look