Cosy Club has opened in Durham City as part of the new £30million Riverwalk development on the site of the former Gates shopping centre, creating 40 new jobs.

The first branch to open in the North East, it’s one in a wave of new additions which will open at the huge leisure complex which will house restaurants, shops and student accommodation.

Cosy Club opens on the new riverwalk, Durham. General manager Andre Delgado with deputy manager David Gould (R)

With views over the River Wear, Cosy Club neighbours the new Odeon Luxe cinema and will soon be joined by Delaney’s Donkey Irish bar, Lane 7 bowling alley and a food hall. Durham Distillery, already popular for its gin, will take up the old loading bay area where it will make the first whisky to be distilled in the North East.

Cosy Club Durham general manager Andre Delgado said: “This is our first Cosy Club in the North East, the closest to this is York, and it’s an amazing opportunity to be part of The Riverwalk and all the new openings here.”

A VIP event was held at the new site ahead of its opening and Andre says the feedback so far has been great.

“We already had a bit of a following with our other restaurants, but this has been one of the best new openings we’ve had. Everyone seems really impressed with the decor and the views over the river which are amazing.”

The decor is designed to have a homely, lounge feel which transports people to another era. Staff wear 1940s-inspired outfits instead of uniforms and lighting is a mixture of tasselled shabby chic shades and chandeliers designed by the same team behind those used in Game of Thrones.

The 120-cover restaurant serves food daily, from breakfast through to late night, and is a mixture of food styles with British classics such as fish and chips rubbing shoulders with tapas on the menu, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Kids are also well catered for.

Drinks-wise, expect draught beers and ciders, wines and cocktails which are served until 1am at weekends.

