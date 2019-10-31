Seaham Food Festival will return in 2020 with more than 100 food stalls and appearances from celebrity chefs

Visitors from all over the region visit Seaham Food Festival.

Durham County Council has announced that Seaham food festival to return next year on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 2020.

The event will host more than 100 food stalls selling delicious street food and local produce. The festival will also bring live entertainment, cooking workshops and open-air cookery theatre where celebrity chefs and well-known food personalities will show visitors how to prepare tasty dishes.

Coun Joy Allen, Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism at Durham County Council said: “I’m delighted that Seaham Food Festival is returning in 2020. This year, the event attracted people of all ages to Seaham boosting the tradings of traders and town centre businesses alike.

Visitors to Seaham Food Festival enjoy ice-cream

“Tourism and the food industry are so important to our economy and events like Seaham Food Festival ensure our region is well and truly on the culinary map. The festival also showcases our wonderful heritage coast to a wider audience encouraging people to visit, attracting further investment and creating more jobs and opportunities for residents.”

Coun Carl Marshall, Cabinet Member for economic regeneration at County Council, added: “Seaham has benefited from significant regeneration in recent years, and the food festival compliments this work. As well as the immediate economic benefits it brings during the festival weekend, it promotes the east coast of County Durham as a vibrant places to live, work and visit.”

Traders who want to take part in the 2020 Food Festival can now apply.

Visitors from all over Wearside visit Seaham Food Festival