The two-day event is coming to Seaham seafront June 8-9 and we have all the travel details you need to get there stress free.

Seaham Food Festival will serve up more than 100 traders, cookery demonstrations by celebrity chefs John Torode and Phil Vickery, workshops and music at Terrace Green on the seafront.

BBC MasterChef co-present John Torode will be demonstrating his favourite recipes at Seaham Food Festival on Saturday

Public Transport

Seaham Railway Station is a ten-minute walk from the festival site. Normal bus services will also be operating on both days.

Park & Ride

The park and ride buses are all wheelchair accessible and will run every ten minutes between Spectrum Business Park (SR7 7TT) in Seaham and the town centre. Signs directing road users to the Spectrum will be on display on all major approach roads into the town.

ITV This Mornings resident chef Phil Vickery will entertain crowds at Seaham Food Festival on Sunday

On Saturday, buses will run between 9.30am-4.30pm. The last return bus will leave the festival at 5.30pm. On Sunday, buses will run between 9.30am-3.30pm. Return tickets cost £2 for adults, 50 pence for children aged six to 15 years and are free for concessions and youngsters aged five and under.

Car Parking

Town centre car parks will also be open, although may be busy. Road users should also be aware that North Terrace will be closed from 5pm on Friday, 7 June to 9pm on Sunday, 9 June. Diversions will be in place during this time.

For more information, visit https://www.seahamfoodfestival.co.uk/ for further details.