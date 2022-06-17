Seaham Food Festival: Celebrity chefs Stacie Stewart and Ryan Riley added to menu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event takes place in the town on the weekend of August 6 and 7.

Stacie Stewart, from How To Lose Weight Well, will be making an appearance at the festival’s outdoor cookery theatre on Sunday, August 7.

The Sunderland chef first came to prominence after reaching the final four on BBC’s MasterChef in 2010. That success opened up more opprtunities for Stacie, who went on to became a regular on This Morning, before presenting alongside Carol Vorderman, Loyd Grossman and Tom Parker Bowles on Food Glorious Food.

Stacie Stewart

Stacie has also written two cookbooks, Stacie Bakes and How To Lose Weight Well – The Complete Diet Plans, with the second tying into her TV series.

Also taking to the cookery stage on Saturday, August 6, is another Sunderland-born chef, Ryan Riley, founder of the multi-award-winning Life Kitchen and Life Kitchen Cookery School.

Ryan established Life Kitchen in 2019, offering free cookery classes, demonstrations, and events to people living with cancer across the UK and Europe.

His debut cookbook, Life Kitchen, was published in March 2020 and was followed by, Taste and Flavour, which aims to help people who have lost their taste from coronavirus.