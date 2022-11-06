Seaham Fireworks 2022: Sparkling pictures from Bonfire Night in Seaham as town enjoys fireworks display
Bonfire Night celebrations went off with a bang in Seaham on Saturday, November 5 as families came together to watch the town’s fireworks display.
It was eyes to the sky as the glittering event got underway, with splashes of colour lighting up the dark autumn evening for Guy Fawkes’ Night. The free event – which this year was open to Seaham residents only – was a hit with guests of all ages, with rides and other entertainment on offer as part of the build-up to the fireworks from 7pm.
Did you attend with your family? Take a look at our picture round-up from photographer Stu Norton.
Page 1 of 3