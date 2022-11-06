News you can trust since 1873
Families enjoy the entertainment at Seaham Fireworks display on Saturday, November 5.

Seaham Fireworks 2022: Sparkling pictures from Bonfire Night in Seaham as town enjoys fireworks display

Bonfire Night celebrations went off with a bang in Seaham on Saturday, November 5 as families came together to watch the town’s fireworks display.

By Debra Fox
10 minutes ago

It was eyes to the sky as the glittering event got underway, with splashes of colour lighting up the dark autumn evening for Guy Fawkes’ Night. The free event – which this year was open to Seaham residents only – was a hit with guests of all ages, with rides and other entertainment on offer as part of the build-up to the fireworks from 7pm.

Did you attend with your family? Take a look at our picture round-up from photographer Stu Norton.

1. Magic and sparkle

A youngster gets into the spirit of the season with a sparkler.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. A snowflake

Visitors to the display help light up the autumn night with their own toys.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. What a view

Eyes to the skies as the entertainment begins at Seaham.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Minnie Mouse

Glow-in-the-dark accessories on display at the Seaham Fireworks event.

Photo: Stu Norton

Seaham
