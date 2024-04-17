Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two gigs have gone on sale for the Stadium of Light as part of a new Summer Series.

Scouting for Girls performed at the Airshow in 2019

90s Live will take place at the home of the Black Cats on Saturday, May 25 and will feature Chesney Hawkes, Damage, Jo’Meara from S Club, Blazin’ Squad, Ian Van Dahl, Abz Love (Abz from 5ive), Lolly and Phats & Small.

The second in the series will see Scouting for Girls, whose hits include Heartbeat and She’s So Lovely, on Thursday, July 4, with support from Parka Monkeys tribute act.

Scouting for Girls performed in the city back in 2019 for the International Airshow.

The gigs follows the news last year that household name Bruce Springsteen will perform on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in what’s been described as “the greatest show on Earth.”

It will be a return to Wearside for the legendary rocker, who was last on the stage on June 21, 2012 with his Wrecking Ball tour.

It was a mammoth three hour show of hits old and new - a longevity The Boss is famed for.

Chesney Hawkes at Blackpool Pride. Photo by Dave Nelson

Last summer saw a trio of successful gigs at the stadium, with Beyoncé performing to more than 48,000 fans on her Renaissance World Tour on May 23 and Pink putting on an incredibly-athletic performance over two nights with her Summer Carnival tour on June 10 and 11.

Each gig ploughs millions into the local economy, with pubs, hotels, guest houses and more enjoying a big surge in sales and bookings.

This year, the infrastructure to support so many visitors to the city is much improved with new places like the £18m Holiday Inn opening its doors, as well as a number of new bars and restaurants, such as Keel Tavern and The Botanist in Keel Square.

Fortunately, the gigs don’t clash with the Kubix series of gigs in Herrington Country Park, which have also proved a regular summer concert fixture.