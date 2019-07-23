School holiday activities to keep youngsters active in Sunderland over the next five weeks
Fun sports days are available to everyone in Sunderland over the next five Wednesdays.
The first session takes place in Barnes Park as part of the Active Sunderland BIG Community Sports Festivals, sponsored by Gentoo, which have been a big success in recent year.
As well as taster sessions provided by community sports clubs, a variety of other fun family activities will be available for all ages.
Typically the sports and activities on offer will include football, rugby, martial arts, netball, cricket, mini golf, volleyball, trampolining, led runs, walks, cycle rides and traditional sports day games.
Also available are hula-hooping, tug of war, giant feet hockey, Swingball, giant Jenga, giant noughts and crosses, balance games and target games.
Wristbands will be available to buy at each festival for £2 which allow access to all activities. Everyone is welcome to come along and try new activities, which are inclusive and for all ages and abilities.
Festivals will be held every Wednesday until August 21, with the venue changing to different areas of the city each week.
Each festival will be held between noon and 3pm. The first session in Barnes Park is on Wednesday, July 24.
This is followed by events at Mowbray Park on July 31, Princess Anne Park in Washington on August 7, Hetton Lyons Country Park on August 14 and finally at Seaburn Beach and promenade on August 21.
A special offer is available for those taking part. Anyone who signs up for all five festivals will only pay for four.
There is no need to book. Just turn up on the day and register.
Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, Councillor John Kelly said: "It's a long summer for families with children, and the Active Sunderland BIG Community Sports Festivals provide a great opportunity for people to get involved in a fantastic range of activities designed to suit all ages, aptitudes and abilities."There's literally something for everybody and we want people to come along and enjoy themselves."It's fun and a great chance to try out different sport, games and ways of being active."
For more information, visit www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/big-community-sports-festivals