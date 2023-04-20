Sand art marks start of 100-day countdown to World Triathlon Series visit to Sunderland

Today, Thursday, April 20, marks 100 days until the AJ Bell World Triathlon Series comes to town.

The landmark date was marked with a massive artwork drawn in the sand on Roker beach.

The international cream of the sport will run, swim and cycle around Roker and Seaburn over the weekend of July 29-30, while thousands of other people will get the chance to try their hand too, with four different distances on offer for participants over the two days.

The completed sand art

Swim Bike Run Mini will provide families with children aged four and over the opportunity to swim 50m and run 1km, while the BIG Swim Bike Run provides a great introduction to the sport with a 200m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run.

‘The preparations are going really well’

The sprint distance will set entrants a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, with the standard distance option challenging participants to swim 1,500m, bike 40km and run 10km.

There will also be an elite doubleheader over the weekend, as Sunderland hosts individual and mixed relay racing. The events will count as qualifiers towards next year’s Paris Olympics.

(from left) World Triathlon Championship Series regional manager NE Sam Morgan-Nicholson; Sunderland Council senior manager health and wellbeing Victoria French and Event Director for 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Sam Allen

Event Director and Head of Events at British Triathlon Samantha Allen said preparations for the weekend were already well under way, with places for the standard distance sold out.

"It’s fantastic – the preparations are going really well,” she said.

“The seafront here is an absolutely amazing venue and every time we have been down here, the sun has been shining, so we are hoping it will shine again on the event weekend.

‘We had dolphins in 2022’

The sea begins to wash away the artwork

“The sea swim is going to be an incredible start – we had dolphins in 2022, so we are hoping they will be back.

"And we are hoping that local people will come out to support the athletes and make it a great weekend.”

Sunderland City Council Senior manager for Health and Wellbeing Victoria French added: “It is an an event for Sunderland that allows everyone to take part and it’s quite unique that you, as a resident, can take part on the same footprint as an elite athlete.”

To find out more about the various opportunities to take part or help out, visit the event website: https://sunderland.triathlon.org/2023.

