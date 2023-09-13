Sage Gateshead now has a new name

The popular music and performance art venue on Gateshead Quayside will now be known as Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

The search for Sage Gateshead’s new name started when it was announced that an arena and conference centre would be built next door and would be called The Sage after its sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To avoid confusion, a new name and brand has been created for the former Sage Gateshead, with The Glasshouse inspired by the idea that ‘Music lives and grows here’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

The team at Sage Gateshead revealing the new name

Culture chiefs say the new name comes after consultation with audiences about what the venue means to them.

But while the venue - which is the region's biggest cultural charity - has changed its name and look, bosses say its commitment to great live music for everyone remains at its heart.

The charity’s audiences, young musicians, artist friends, orchestral musicians and community partners are spreading the word and popping up at launch events throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And across this weekend, 16-17 September, The Glasshouse throws open its doors for two days of live music, building tours and music-making opportunities.

Everyone is welcome and everything is free. This Open House weekend will celebrate the charity’s new name and a new year of great live music for all. To reserve a place on a tour or see a full list of Open House events, visit The Glasshouse’s website.

As part of a new set of ambitions and linked to the idea that ‘Music lives and grows here’, The Glasshouse is launching a new Music Pass, planting a seed to support future music lovers.

For every baby born in the North East and Cumbria this year the charity will give families a voucher to be spent on their concerts, gigs, or classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail Pogson, Managing Director of The Glasshouse said: “Thanks to everyone who shared their experiences of live music with us to help shape this new identity. Today marks a new era, building on all that has happened over the charity’s near 20 years so far.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to see people across the North East enjoy and make great music, working both with musicians from across the globe and from our most musical region.”

The centre’s new identity was created with Manchester-based design team Music. Their process kicked off with conversations with people from across the North East.

Hundreds shared memories of hearing and learning music at The Glasshouse and what this meant to them. This was celebrated on a dedicated website where thousands watched and listened to each other’s stories.