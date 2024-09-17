SAFC play The Sunderland Story returning to Empire theatre to meet demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular play which charts the highs and lows of being a Sunderland fan is making a return to the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Empire and Sunderland AFC have announced that The Sunderland Story will return to the theatre exclusively from Thursday, May 15 to Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Submitted

Following standing ovations after every performance when it made its premiere last year, The Sunderland Story proved a hit with both football and theatre fans alike, and will return with an updated version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Told through music, comedy and emotion, the play will take fans on a trip down memory lane up to the modern day, telling the epic tale of Sunderland AFC’s past from the first trophy win to the team’s legendary managers and scorers including Watson, Stokoe, Reid, Cochrane, Campbell, and Gurney and remembers one of the biggest moments in SAFC’s history - that glorious 1973 FA Cup.

Not simply a celebration of the club’s history, The Sunderland Story follows avid Sunderland fans the Carter family, who, busy mourning the loss of the family patriarch, reminisce about tales of days gone by, family and friends, shipbuilding, mines, the newly emerging city of Sunderland and the bonds and memories that the beautiful game can create.

The play will return as an updated version | Submitted

Nicky Allt, writer of The Sunderland Story, said: “We had an unforgettable experience with The Sunderland Story during its first run and the time is right to bring the show back for the many who have asked, and the many who did not get to see it first time round.

“You’ll see new scenes and songs that we could not get in first showing - such is the history of such a storied city and magnificent football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland in one word is "PASSION". It truly is an honour to write something for the passionate people of Sunderland.”

Marie Nixon, theatre director, said: “We are absolutely delighted the show is returning. The atmosphere in the auditorium during performances last year was electric. You could feel the emotion from the crowd and their love of the club. It really was something special and we can’t wait to experience it again.”

The play proved a hit with fans on its previous run | Submitted

David Bruce, chief business officer at Sunderland AFC, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the return of The Sunderland Story and are excited for its comeback in 2025.

“My time at MLS meant I missed it the first time around, but through family and friends, I know just how well the show captured the essence and heart of our Club. Sunderland is all about family and community, and I can’t wait to enjoy with my loved ones and fellow supporters next May”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland Story is produced by Alterean Media and written by Nicky Allt. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, September 19.

Tickets priced from £15* will be available at www.atgtickets.com/sunderland *A £3.95 transaction fee applies to telephone and online bookings.