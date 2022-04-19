RSPCA to host family fun day event in Sunderland to raise vital funds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch is joining in with a nationwide RSPCA fundraising event host a day filled with activities to raise money for the charity.

The family fun day will offer a range of activities for all ages. Children can play giant garden games, take part in tug of war, inflatable six-pin bowling or test their creative skills an art competition.

Dogs are also welcome to the event as there’ll be activities for them too including a dog show where they can win a rosette or a treasure hunt to test the skills of their nose.

Additional activities include a tombola, and a wide range of stalls and refreshments, including bespoke gifts, health & beauty, craft activities, cakes, bakes, sweets, wood-fired pizza and vegan BBQ.

Mel Hunter, Media Coordinator at RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside said: “As a small branch team, we are thrilled to be able to host an event which not only shares in a nationwide celebration of the RSPCA, but one which allows us to focus strongly on our local areas.

"We are passionate about having a stronger presence within our community, and an event like this allows us to build an awareness of what we do, as well as helping us to raise essential funds to support local animals in need.

"We hope to offer a great day out for the whole family, with plenty of games and activities. These are the types of events that allow us to connect to our community as a way of supporting the important work we do for animals. And, we hope, the first of many.”

The charity is independent and receives no government funding and solely relies on donation from the public to stay afloat and support animals.

Families are encouraged to bring picnic chairs and blankets and spend the day by the coast supporting a good cause.

The event takes place Saturday, 18 June at Seaburn Park, 10am to 4pm.

:: Event page & Tickets: https://fb.me/e/25HeAJ1Bi