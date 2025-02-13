Royalty Theatre kicks off its 100th year in Sunderland with comedy classic
Founded in 1925, Sunderland’s community theatre will begin 2025 with a production of the famous playwright’s comedy, Private Lives.
The timeless classic follows the lives of Elyot and Amanda – once embroiled in a stormy marriage to each other, now honeymooning with their new spouses.
But unbeknownst to either of them, at the same hotel.
Director Corinne Kilvington said: “This play is nearly a hundred years old, but it's still just as funny, pacy and witty, as it always was – and now it's even a little bit silly.
“It's so lovely to work with such a great script and some of the best actors we have here at the theatre. The characters really push the edge of what's acceptable, and the chaos that follows is a joy to watch.”
The show stars Tom Kelly as Elyot and Helena Wildish as Amanda.
Private Lives is at Royalty Theatre from February 18-22 with all shows beginning at 7.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions and are available on www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.