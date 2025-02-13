Royalty Theatre kicks off its 100th year in Sunderland with comedy classic

The Royalty Theatre is kicking off its 100th year in Sunderland with a Noël Coward classic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Private Lives in rehearsal. | Royalty Theatre

Founded in 1925, Sunderland’s community theatre will begin 2025 with a production of the famous playwright’s comedy, Private Lives.

The timeless classic follows the lives of Elyot and Amanda – once embroiled in a stormy marriage to each other, now honeymooning with their new spouses.

But unbeknownst to either of them, at the same hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road | Sunderland Echo

Director Corinne Kilvington said: “This play is nearly a hundred years old, but it's still just as funny, pacy and witty, as it always was – and now it's even a little bit silly.

“It's so lovely to work with such a great script and some of the best actors we have here at the theatre. The characters really push the edge of what's acceptable, and the chaos that follows is a joy to watch.”

The show stars Tom Kelly as Elyot and Helena Wildish as Amanda.

Private Lives is at Royalty Theatre from February 18-22 with all shows beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions and are available on www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.