The Little Angels Toddler Group at St Nicholas Church Boldon Colliery is hosting a Royal Teddy Bears Picnic to help mark the occasion.

The event will take place at 9.30am on Thursday, May 4, as part of the build-up across the UK to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

The Little Angels Toddler group was started in September 2022 and runs every Thursday during term time.

Reverend Paul Barker, Rector of the Boldons, with the Little Angels Toddler Group getting ready for the Royal Teddy Bears Picnic at St Nicholas Church.

The group is for any child up to school age, and their parent or carer.

Reverend Paul Barker, Rector of the Boldons, said: “We’ve only been running for seven months but Little Angels has become a lovely welcoming community group for families to come together.

"The group is supported by a loyal team of enthusiastic volunteers and is one of the ways that we show welcome and care for families in our community.”

He said the Little Angels team decided it would be good to help the children who come along learn something about the coronation and have their own celebration.

Getting ready for the Royal Teddy Bears Picnic at St Nicholas Church.

The group was awarded funding from South Tyneside Council Community Fund to help support the costs of putting on an event.

Amy Rutherford, who leads the toddler group, said: “We are very excited for this event.

"We are going to have lots of fun things to do including Royal party games, crown making, face painting and a wonderful breakfast buffet.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to come along and enjoy celebrating this historic occasion. Don’t forget your teddy bear!"

She added: “As part of our event all the children and their families will enjoy a picnic breakfast.

"All our volunteers have enjoyed preparing for the event including making decorations and planning our activities. Everyone is welcome to come along and you don’t need to book in advance.”

Little Angels Toddler Group takes place on Thursday mornings during Term Time from 9.30am at St Nicholas Church Boldon Colliery.