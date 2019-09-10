Riverside Fireworks organisers reveal theme for 2019 event
Organisers of the Riverside Fireworks event have unveiled their theme for 2019.
This year’s display in Chester-le-Street’s will be themed around Magical Family Movies, featuring a fully-choreographed fireworks display accompanied by songs from favourite family movies including The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen and many more.
The evening offers live performances from CBBC channel’s Annie Guy, who will sing songs from some of this year’s latest films and the event will be headlined with live music from Geoff Mull, a singer songwriter from Gateshead who appeared on X Factor in 2014.
There will also be the opportunity for children to have a meet and greet with magical characters from some of the best family movies.
The event will once again feature a whole host of entertainment for all the family with a funfair, character meet and greets, a wide range of street food stalls and a fully licensed bar selling locally-produced ales, beers and gins.
The event which takes place on Sunday, November 3 at Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street will build on the success of last year’s event.
Carl Marshall, Director of Stanley Events, who organise the event, said: “Our 2019 event is shaping up to be our best yet. Numbers have grown year on year and we are delighted to have secured a fantastic line up of entertainment for all of the family.”
The gates for Riverside Fireworks will open at 4pm on November 3 and the display will begin at 6.30pm.
*Tickets are available to buy now from: www.riversidefireworks.co.uk at £5.50 plus a booking fee and children under seven go free.