Radio 1 Dance Anthems DJ Charlie Hedges to perform poolside sets at Sunderland Aquatic Centre
There will also be other fun activities
and live on Freeview channel 276
Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges is getting set to perform poolside in Sunderland.
The Dance Anthems presenter will land at the Aquatic Centre on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
The DJ will play two 90-minute sets at the swimming and leisure centre, which is run Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council.
The sets will take place from 4pm-5.30pm and 6.30pm-8pm, with what organisers promise will be electrifying music and top hits creating an irresistible atmosphere.
The Atlantis Adventure Mega Inflatable - the biggest indoor inflatable in the North East - will also be set up for use, as well as a fun and floats area alongside a shallower chill-out area of the pool.
Tickets cost £15 per person and can be booked by calling 0191 514 4300. For more information about the event, visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/charlie-hedges-live/
Charlie: “I’m super-excited to be playing at Sunderland Aquatic Centre in October for what will be a brilliant event.
“It will be a fantastic atmosphere and, hopefully, people of all ages will come out and join in the fun.”
Steve Dougal, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Charlie Hedges for this fun family event.
“It will be great to see people from across the community enjoying the amazing aquatic facilities we have here, with the DJ sets sure to raise excitement levels.”