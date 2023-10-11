Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges is getting set to perform poolside in Sunderland.

The Dance Anthems presenter will land at the Aquatic Centre on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DJ will play two 90-minute sets at the swimming and leisure centre, which is run Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sets will take place from 4pm-5.30pm and 6.30pm-8pm, with what organisers promise will be electrifying music and top hits creating an irresistible atmosphere.

Most Popular

The Atlantis Adventure Mega Inflatable - the biggest indoor inflatable in the North East - will also be set up for use, as well as a fun and floats area alongside a shallower chill-out area of the pool.

Tickets cost £15 per person and can be booked by calling 0191 514 4300. For more information about the event, visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/charlie-hedges-live/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie: “I’m super-excited to be playing at Sunderland Aquatic Centre in October for what will be a brilliant event.

“It will be a fantastic atmosphere and, hopefully, people of all ages will come out and join in the fun.”

Steve Dougal, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Charlie Hedges for this fun family event.