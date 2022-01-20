Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee: When are the celebrations and what days have workers been allowed off?

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 70th year on the throne in 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This year marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II took the throne and Buckingham Palace is set to commemorate the anniversary with a series of events throughout 2022.

A four day bank holiday weekend is part of the plans in place, with workers across the country given two days off in June which will coincide with the most prominent weekend of celebrations.

The regular late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday June 2 with an additional one-off bank holiday scheduled for Friday June 3.

The weekend will also incorporate other aspects of celebration including the opening of the Queen’s private estates to the public in addition to a series of displays across the country and a concert in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Talks are also underway to extend licensing hours for pubs and bars across the weekend from 11:00pm to 1:00am. These temporary measures have previously been introduced during the 2011 and 2018 royal weddings, in addition to the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

Despite the majority of large celebrations coming in the summer, the official date of the anniversary is much closer. The Queen took her position on February 6 1952 upon the death of her father, George VI.

However, she was coronated on June 2 which is the first day of the four day weekend we will see this year.

The early May bank holiday remains in place this year, as does the summer bank holiday which is scheduled for August 29 and the late May bank holiday returns to the regular weekend in 2023.

