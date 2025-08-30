Put your best foot forward as Sunderland's BIG Walk returns

The BIG Walk is back and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

On Sunday, September 28, walkers of all ages are invited to lace up their trainers and enjoy a fun, family-friendly day out at Herrington Country Park, while raising funds for causes close to their hearts.

The BIG Walk is back | Submitted

Every year, this event attracts hundreds of strollers with almost 400 people taking part in 2024.

Participants can choose from four scenic routes around the beautiful park and the iconic Penshaw Monument: 3, 6, 9 or 13.5 miles. All routes start at 10am from near the amphitheatre and skate park. Whether you’re looking for a gentle stroll or a more challenging trek, there’s something for everyone.

Entry fees are:

Adult: £7.50

Adult with a T-shirt: £12

Child: £7.50 (includes a T-shirt)

Child aged 5–8 plus an accompanying adult: £12.50 (includes child T-shirt only)

While fundraising isn’t essential to take part, walkers are encouraged to use the event as a chance to support the charities and causes they care about most. Anyone entering through the normal channels can choose to raise sponsorship in aid of their chosen charity.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council said: "The BIG Walk is a brilliant opportunity to bring people together, enjoy the natural beauty of Herrington Country Park, and celebrate our community spirit. Whether you’re walking for fun, fitness, or to raise money for a cause close to your heart, it’s a day that everyone can enjoy. I’d encourage as many people as possible to get involved."

St Benedict’s hospice is one of the many charity’s residents can raise money for. Every single penny raised will make a real difference to patients, many of whom are local people who may be your neighbours, friends or relatives. St Benedict’s Hospice provides free palliative care, advice, and support to patients dealing with a life limiting illness.

Sheelagh Taylor, head of retail and fundraising at St Benedict’s Hospice said: "We are happy to be part of the Sunderland Big Walk again this year, following the success of the 2024 event which raised £1197 for St Benedict’s. We believe that everyone we care for deserves the best quality of care no matter their circumstances.

"It’s easy to get involved by clicking the following link: BIG Walk for St Benedict's - St Benedict's then people can set up their chosen fundraising page. We can support with fundraising materials such as sponsor forms, collection tins and T-Shirts.

"This year our fundraising team will be at the event to speak to our supporters and cheer them on through their challenge and Benedict Bear has even suggested that he may be taking part in the walk itself! Good luck to everyone taking part from the hospice team."

The BIG Walk is open to individuals, families, and groups – making it the perfect way to spend a Sunday, while making memories and, if you choose, making a difference.

To sign up for the BIG Walk, visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/bigwalk