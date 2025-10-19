Punk to powerhouse alt-rock as new music festival heads to Sunderland
Organisers of Sunderland’s multi-venue Waves Festival have revealed the first wave of artists for Ripples — a special one-off event taking place on Saturday 15th November 2025 across Independent and Space Bar.
Although the full Waves Festival can’t take place in its usual format this year due to a lack of funding, the team behind the event have created Ripples to keep the energy of the festival alive — celebrating emerging talent and the vibrant live music community in Sunderland.
The first wave line-up features Brighton’s electrifying punk trio SNAYX, high-energy psych inspired Ellis·D, and powerhouse alt-rockers Jools, joined by an eclectic mix of exciting new artists: Critch, Distant Listening, Galaxians, Leazes, Lottie Willis, Marketplace, Patrick Gosling, The Empire Police, and Wool.
More artists are still to be announced in the coming weeks.
Festival organisers said: “Ripples is about keeping the spirit of Waves alive and continuing to give a platform to incredible artists — from the North East and beyond. We’re buzzing to share this first line-up and to bring a packed day of live music back to Sunderland this November.”
Ripples will feature three stages across two of Sunderland’s grassroots music venues - Independent and Space Bar - offering a full day of performances from emerging and established artists from across the UK.
While 2025 sees Waves take a pause in its usual multi-venue format, the organisers are already working towards the festival’s full return in 2026.
Ripples 2025 📅 Saturday 15th November 2025 📍 Independent & Space Bar, Sunderland 🎟 Tickets on sale now from https://www.fatsoma.com/e/5f97ekys/waves-presents-ripples