Punk to powerhouse alt-rock as new music festival heads to Sunderland

A one-off music event heading to Sunderland will feature everything from punk and high-energy psych to powerhouse alt-rockers.

Organisers of Sunderland’s multi-venue Waves Festival have revealed the first wave of artists for Ripples — a special one-off event taking place on Saturday 15th November 2025 across Independent and Space Bar.

Local music talent Lottie Willis | Submitted

Although the full Waves Festival can’t take place in its usual format this year due to a lack of funding, the team behind the event have created Ripples to keep the energy of the festival alive — celebrating emerging talent and the vibrant live music community in Sunderland.

The first wave line-up features Brighton’s electrifying punk trio SNAYX, high-energy psych inspired Ellis·D, and powerhouse alt-rockers Jools, joined by an eclectic mix of exciting new artists: Critch, Distant Listening, Galaxians, Leazes, Lottie Willis, Marketplace, Patrick Gosling, The Empire Police, and Wool.

More artists are still to be announced in the coming weeks.

Snayx are among the performers | Submitted

Festival organisers said: “Ripples is about keeping the spirit of Waves alive and continuing to give a platform to incredible artists — from the North East and beyond. We’re buzzing to share this first line-up and to bring a packed day of live music back to Sunderland this November.”

Ripples will feature three stages across two of Sunderland’s grassroots music venues - Independent and Space Bar - offering a full day of performances from emerging and established artists from across the UK.

While 2025 sees Waves take a pause in its usual multi-venue format, the organisers are already working towards the festival’s full return in 2026.

Ripples 2025 📅 Saturday 15th November 2025 📍 Independent & Space Bar, Sunderland 🎟 Tickets on sale now from https://www.fatsoma.com/e/5f97ekys/waves-presents-ripples