Pumpkin picking in the North East: Patches and farms near me to visit this Halloween

Pumpkin picking is a Halloween tradition

Halloween is fast approaching and the North East has plenty of options for families who want to pick their own pumpkins ahead of the big day.

There is no better reason to get out the house and support a local ventue this autumn, and there are plenty of options across the North East to have some great family fun and build up to the spooky season.

Down in Durham, East Grange Farm are opening their site up for pumpkin picking from October 16-31 October. The site will be growing over 30,000 pumpkins across 20 acres so there will be more than enough to go around! Their site will be open from 9am – 3pm every day and tickets, which go on sale in two batches, cost £5 per vehicle. The first batch of tickets for the dates up until half term are now on sale, with tickets for half term access set to be available at a later date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brockbushes Farm Shop up in Northumberland has been a well known picking patch in the North East for years, and they return this year with weekend opening hours in addition to weekdays in the two weeks before Halloween – including half term. Tickets are priced at £2 per person and many days have already sold out.

Morpeth’s Whitehaven Farm Centre are hosting a Halloween Spooktacular this October. Consisting of a magic show, fancy dress competitions, other on-site activities and, of course, pumpkin picking! In addition to the free pumpkin for each paying child, the site offers a chance for the whole family to pick their own. Tickets are available for across the weekend of October 16-17 as well as throughout half term at £11.45 per child for the full spooktacular experience.