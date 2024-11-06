Portraits of comedians Joe Lycett, Phil Wang and more to go on show in Sunderland

A photographic exhibition featuring some of the UK’s most loved comedians and performers will open in Sunderland later this month.

Joe Lycett. Plymouth Pavilion, March 2023. | Harry Griffin

“My Name is Harry, these are my pictures and they are nice,” is the first gallery exhibition from British photographer Harry Griffin and will be on display at both Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) and Pop Recs.

The exhibition comprises hundreds of photographs from Harry’s photographic archive providing a unique insight into Britain’s vibrant comedy circuit, family and friendships, moments of joy, celebration and boredom all shot through with wit, humour and candid moments of life on tour.

From his position as tour manager, Harry has photographed the everyday life of gigging with some of the UK’s most popular and celebrated comedians and performers including Joe Lycett, Phil Wang, Nina Conti, Philip Rosenthal, Elis James and Matt Chorley.

Fringe McCardigan's stage wing note club | Harry Griffin

Jon Weston, Curator of NGCA, said: “The close personal photos capture a vibrant comedy scene consistently pushing the boundaries and addressing important political and social issues both on and off stage.

“This is seen in a selection of photographs taken at a Pride event organised for Joe Lycett’s comedy tour in 2023. The photographs demonstrate how humour, creativity, performance and freedom of expression connect across society.

“Several of the stories contained within the photographs are illuminated through a newly commissioned interview film between Harry Griffin and Joe Lycett where they share their close friendship, touring experiences and favourite service stations.

“Harry’s photography also moves beyond the stage and green rooms, to capture the particularities of human nature, good old British wit and urban landscapes. The photographs reveal a sharp eye for composition and a warmth and tenderness achieved through Harry’s reassuring lens.”

Curated with Gabrielle Barkess-Kerr, this exhibition has been produced in partnership with the Northern Centre of Photography, University of Sunderland.

Gabrielle, anthropologist, curator and academic, said: “It’s been a joy to work with Harry and Jon to tell the stories of people and spaces behind the scenes, predominantly in the comedy sphere.

“With a focus on the quirks within his daily life and the personal relationships formed along the way, Harry captures the humour, friendship, fame and tedium felt during days off and on the road. In candid moments that bring to life the social and cultural scene of the UK and beyond, Harry provides an insight into behind-the-scene worlds that we would not ordinarily be privy to.”

The Village, Birmingham, 2022 | Harry Griffin

For his photographs, Harry uses traditional analogue photography, embracing the process of developing pictures in a dark room.

Gabrielle continued: “Harry positions himself as a facilitator of the curious, playing into the instincts we have as human beings to engage and observe the many facets of human life.

“He provides glimpses of the extraordinary within the ordinary, capturing the transitory moments of daily life and transforming them into tangible moments to be viewed through still images. He observes moments of frenzied activity, but also of repose.”

Joe Lycett said: “Harry takes nice photos and some of those nice photos are nice photos of me. Some of them are not so nice photos of me but I don’t mind because I’m not always nice.”

Harry’s photographs will be on display at NGCA at National Glass Centre and Pop Recs in High Street West from Saturday, November 23 to Saturday, March 2, 2025 and for more information, go to www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk