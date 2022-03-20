Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather

True crime fans in will be able to get their fix as the increasingly popular serial killer talks are returning once again, with an all-new talk about the childhoods of the most notorious serial killers.

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will help explain how an innocent child can grow into a cold-blooded killer in the How To Raise A Serial Killer talk.

Taking place at Independent in Holmeside on Thursday, April 7, this 2-hour talk will look at the childhoods, adolescence years and shocking crimes of Ed Kemper, Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Aileen Wuornos, Richard Ramirez, John Wayne Gacy, Peter ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ Sutcliffe, Richard Kuklinski, Fred and Rose West.

There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said: “Our talks have become so popular and the one question that is asked more than others is: ‘Are serial killers born or made?’ This nature vs nurture debate is one we hope to finally find an answer to on this evening.”

She added: “Nobody is born evil. We will look at the childhoods, adolescence years and shocking crimes of the following serial killers to determine exactly what went wrong along the way. Revealing the shocking truth of what really took place behind closed doors.”

*Tickets for How To Raise A Serial Killer at Independent at 7.30pm on April 7 are £18, plus booking fee. The talk is for over 18s only. Tickets are available from Event Brite.

