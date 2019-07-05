Plenty to see, eat and enjoy at this July summer fete
Live music, home-made cakes and pies, and many stalls will form part of a traditional summer fete in Hetton-le-hole this month.
By Sally Burton
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 17:52
The event at the Elizabeth Fleming Care Centre is on July 20, and promises something for everyone to enjoy.
All the fun kicks off at 2pm, with chocolate and bottle tombolas, raffles, games, crafts, and singer Chris Gilly to add to the atmosphere.
Children can play games for free, and the police and fire brigade will visit too for added interest.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the home’s Residents’ Fund, for activities and treats, among other things.