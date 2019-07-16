Plays in Parks returns to Sunderland green spaces this weekend with classic Shakespeare
The popular Plays In The Parks series – which brings Shakespeare and more to Sunderland’s green spaces – returns this weekend.
The first in this year’s series of plays will be staged at Roker Park from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21.
Due to lack of funding, the series, which sees Shakespearean classics and other plays performed in parks in the city, was unable to take place last year.
But Sunderland Libraries has stepped in as a core funder for Theatre Space North East’s productions which attract thousands of audience members.
The other performances this summer will be Tin Soldier from August 10-11 at Mowbray Park and Comedy of Errors from August 29 to September 1 at Barnes Park.
Performances take place each evening throughout the run and audiences, young and old, follow the actors around the park as they perform the plays on the move.
Corinne Kilvington, artistic director at Theatre Space North East, which has been staging the series since 2012, said: “All our actors are professionals and this is a great opportunity for emerging actors, as well as more established actors, to perform Shakespeare, which they don’t get to do very often.”
:: Henry V - Plays in the Parks – is staged nightly from 7pm at Roker Park, from July 18-21. This performance begins at the Beach/Lower Promenade Entrance to Roker Park. Entry is free, but there is a suggested donation of £10.