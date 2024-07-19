Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics Sunderland show cancelled
The superstar DJ and the Essential Orchestra were due to bring some of Ibiza’s biggest dance anthems to Herrington Country Park tonight, July 19, as part of the Live at Herrington series of gigs.
Last weekend saw heavy rain and muddy conditions at the same site for Kubix Festival, with headliners Busted, and it’s played a part in not being able to deliver tonight’s event.
However, tomorrow’s Monument Festival, featuring headliners The Kooks, is due to go ahead as planned.
Organisers issued a statement saying: “After 2 weeks of very challenging weather on the site and the pressure on the build that caused it, it is with great regret that we have to announce that tonight’s Ibiza classics show will not be taking place, as planned.
“Despite the best efforts of the in-house team who worked night and day to deliver the show and Pete Tong’s team who worked with us to try and get the show on, a perfect storm of circumstances have come together to mean we are unable to deliver tonight’s event.
“While tonight will not be taking place this does not affect Monument Festival which is very much on tomorrow, the sun is shining and set to continue and tomorrow’s event will be going ahead as planned.”
All ticket holders are being contacted directly with further information
Pete Tong also issued a statement saying that they couldn’t get the stage ready in time because of the conditions remaining from the previous bad weather.
It reads: “We are devastated to be cancelling tonight’s Ibiza Classics show at Herrington Park.
“Despite the great weather today, the volume of rain over the past weeks meant that our production build at the venue could not take place as planned yesterday and can now not be built in time.”
