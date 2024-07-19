Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics Sunderland show cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The White Isle won’t be coming to Wearside tonight after Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics show has been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The superstar DJ and the Essential Orchestra were due to bring some of Ibiza’s biggest dance anthems to Herrington Country Park tonight, July 19, as part of the Live at Herrington series of gigs.

Last weekend saw heavy rain and muddy conditions at the same site for Kubix Festival, with headliners Busted, and it’s played a part in not being able to deliver tonight’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, tomorrow’s Monument Festival, featuring headliners The Kooks, is due to go ahead as planned.

Organisers issued a statement saying: “After 2 weeks of very challenging weather on the site and the pressure on the build that caused it, it is with great regret that we have to announce that tonight’s Ibiza classics show will not be taking place, as planned.

“Despite the best efforts of the in-house team who worked night and day to deliver the show and Pete Tong’s team who worked with us to try and get the show on, a perfect storm of circumstances have come together to mean we are unable to deliver tonight’s event.

“While tonight will not be taking place this does not affect Monument Festival which is very much on tomorrow, the sun is shining and set to continue and tomorrow’s event will be going ahead as planned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ticket holders are being contacted directly with further information

Pete Tong also issued a statement saying that they couldn’t get the stage ready in time because of the conditions remaining from the previous bad weather.

It reads: “We are devastated to be cancelling tonight’s Ibiza Classics show at Herrington Park.

“Despite the great weather today, the volume of rain over the past weeks meant that our production build at the venue could not take place as planned yesterday and can now not be built in time.”