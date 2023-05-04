People in Sunderland asked to record how they are celebrating - or ignoring - the coronation

This weekend sees the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is planning an online ‘Collecting the Coronation’ exhibition to show how Sunderland marked the occasion.

Whether people are decorating their home, taking part in a street party, attending a special event, getting dressed up, watching it on TV or simply avoiding the whole thing, the heritage team wants to hear from them.

The team at the museum, in Borough Road, wants people’s photographs to record what we all were doing over this coming Coronation Weekend – or what we were doing to avoid it.

Celebrating the coronation in Sunderland.

Images selected will form the Collecting the Coronation exhibition to be hosted on the museum’s website later this year.

Jo Cunningham, exhibitions, collections and archives manager, said: “We’re really hoping to capture this moment in history and build up a great collection of images to show how Sunderland people chose to celebrate the royal occasion.

"Once the images come into the Museum’s collection they will be available for future generations to reflect upon and remember.”

Wearsiders are invited to send in up to ten photographs to show what they were doing over the Coronation weekend – from Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8.

The closing date for submissions images is Wednesday, May 31 and any pictures of any form of celebration (or not) are welcome – but photographers must be over the age of 18.

Fore more information on how to submit your images, visit https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/collecting-the-coronation/