Penshaw Bowl returns this Easter after two-year covid absence - and here is the date

An egg-stra special day out is in store at Herrington Country Park on Thursday, April 14, with the return of the bowl after a two-year covid-enforced absence set to be the centre of Active Sunderland Easter Family Fun.

With a focus on making families healthy and happy, the event on will also feature:

*SAFC Foundation of Light’s inflatable speed cage;

*Coach-led athletics activities;

*Change 4 Life team delivering traditional family games (sack races, egg and spoon race);

*Character-led story walks which will take place at set times throughout the event;

*and Easter-themed arts and crafts.

The bowl is open to children aged nine and under

All activities are free and catering will also be available on the site.

Children will need to bring their hard boiled pre-decorated egg along with them on the day. The first egg will be rolled by The Mayor of Sunderland.

Coun Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "It's wonderful to see the return of the much-loved Penshaw Bowl to Herrington after a two year gap due to the pandemic."But I'm also really excited to see this family favourite evolving into the Active Sunderland Easter Family Fun Event with lots of different and free activities to get involved in. Being active is so good for our physical and mental health and wellbeing and events like this are a great way to have fun as well."It also ties in with our swim, bike, run programme which is all about creating opportunities for more people to take up swimming, cycling and running on the back of some of the exciting sporting activities we've got lined up this summer.

The bowl is back after a two-year absence

"We really hope that events such as the Tour of Britain and British Triathlon, which are coming to Sunderland for the first time, and the Tour Series, which is returning for a second year, will inspire people to get out and get active."The Penshaw Bowl egg rolling competition is open to all children aged 9 and under. To take part children must be pre-registered for the egg roll at: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/article/20268/Active-Sunderland-Easter-family-fun. There they will be asked to choose from 12pm or 2pm time slots.

