Pantomime Rapunzel promises hair-raising family fun

There's still to enjoy some panto fun as a community theatre group gears up to stage Rapunzel.

l to r, Phil Martin as King Bouffant, Phil Stabler as Prince Ryder, Clare Archer as Fairy Dandruff, Emma Coulson as Rapunzel, Stephen Shield as Gerald the Herald, Joe Coulson as Pascal, and Erin Boyle as Mother Gothel.

Penned by Tom Whalley, star of Sunderland Empire's panto, the panto tells the story of the girl with the golden hair who is locked in a tower by evil witch Mother Gothel.

With the help of local hairdresser Dame Fanny Follicle, her silly son Pascal and the dashing Prince Ryder, will Rapunzel ever escape her tower?

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop will be staging the panto from January 11-14 at Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street.

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “We’re delighted that this is the UK premiere of a fabulous new version of the classic story Rapunzel, written by Gateshead born writer Tom Whalley and star of Sunderland Empire’s Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

"Rapunzel is an exciting and magical show, a cut above the rest with towering performances and a chance for you and your family to let your hair down!”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop was formed in 1978 by a small but enthusiastic group of staff at the former Dryburn Hospital in Durham. Now a registered charity with over 60 members aged from 12 years and upwards, its performance attract audiences from across the North East.

Rapunzel show times and tickets

Show times are at 7.15pm Thursday and Friday, January 11 and 12, 2024, 6.30pm Saturday, January 13, with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children and concessions, with all tickets on the Thursday at £10 and reductions on block bookings available. Tickets can be booked on 0191 388 3362 or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dryburntheatricalworkshop

Free relaxed performance