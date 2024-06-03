From a family picnic and a paint and plonk night to film screenings which look at the history of LGBTQ+ rights and a city centre march, there’s a whole host of activities taking place. Most are free, but those that are ticketed are available at www.outnortheast.org.uk
1. The Flag in the Map exhibition
The Flag in the Map exhibition is running all this month in a pop up Pride hub in unit 8 at The Bridges, near Primark. A thought-provoking series of images which depict what the rainbow flag means to different people around the world, it was started by North East-based human rights organisation ReportOUT and the Gilbert Baker Foundation, which was set up in honour of the artist and activist Gilbert who, in 1978, created the iconic rainbow flag, which has become a symbol for LGBTQ+ rights.
2. Pride in the City concert, June 29
A free Pride in the City concert takes place in Sunniside Gardens on June 29, from 12pm to 7pm, featuring East 17, North East drag superstar Choriza May, live from her hit run on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, Union J’s Jaymie Hensley and more
3. Family picnic, June 9
A free Pride in Sunderland family picnic takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 12pm to 4pm in Sunniside Gardens with a mini Pride, kids rides, market stalls, food vendors and family activities.
4. Pride March, June 29
A Pride March will weave its way through the city centre on June 29. Meet at 11am at Park Lane with the march starting at 12pm heading to Sunniside Gardens for the Pride in the City concert day.
