1 . The Flag in the Map exhibition

The Flag in the Map exhibition is running all this month in a pop up Pride hub in unit 8 at The Bridges, near Primark. A thought-provoking series of images which depict what the rainbow flag means to different people around the world, it was started by North East-based human rights organisation ReportOUT and the Gilbert Baker Foundation, which was set up in honour of the artist and activist Gilbert who, in 1978, created the iconic rainbow flag, which has become a symbol for LGBTQ+ rights.