Outdoor dining pods which attracted 50,000 people are to return to Newcastle Quayside
The North East may be recovering from a heatwave, but it hasn’t stopped organisers of a unique dining experience announcing their return to Tyneside this Christmas.
The popular seasonal Christmas Tyne dining experience, which last year attracted 50,000 people to Baltic Square, will return this year, this time taking place on Wesley Square on Newcastle’s Quayside.
Organisers say this year’s event will have new and improved outdoor Christmas dining pods, complete with an ambitious menu, its own speaker system, indoor heating and wifi.
Having invested heavily in the project, operators SSD Concerts has said it is delighted that it has secured the site, and plans to host the event throughout December 2019.
SSD Concerts managing director, Steve Davis, said: “The move to Newcastle has been in planning for some time now and we’re delighted to be able to offer stunning views
of both the Millennium and The Tyne Bridge.
“We were really pleased with how last year’s Christmas Tyne was received by the public and we knew we had to go again this year. We have taken feedback from last years
customers and had custom build handmade pods made especially which will be a huge step forward from last year.
“It will be bigger and better than Christmas Tyne 2018 and we’re super confident everyone is going to love what we have planned.”
Christmas Tyne will be open to the public from December 1, 2019 and will serve up a two-hour dining experience for up to ten guests including a three-course seasonal meal
and drinks.
In addition to the pods, the Newcastle Quayside site will also feature a tipi, traditional Christmas drinks, a swing grill as well as several fire pits for customers to gather around on cold winter nights.
Steve Davis, adds: “We want to offer our guests the ultimate Christmas day out and I’m sure families, couples and staff parties will love it. We’ll be teaming up with one of the
North East’s finest restaurants to offer the best in traditional Christmas food and drink.”
The Christmas Tyne dining pod experience is now on sale. For more information and to book your place head to www.christmastyne.co.uk.