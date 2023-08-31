Lions, a DeLorean car and an enchanted family will end the summer holidays on a high, as an outdoor cinema sets up in the city centre.

As children prepare to go back to school, the city’s summer programme – organised by Sunderland BID in partnership with Sunderland City Council – is coming to a close, but there is still some fun to be had.

This Saturday, September 2, Keel Square will play host to an outdoor cinema, with three family favourites showing during the day.

The much-loved Disney movie Encanto, The Lion King and the original Back To The Future movie are all being screened at noon, 2pm and 4pm respectively.

Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.

The Sweet Petite patisserie will be serving cakes, and around the screenings there is still time to take part in the Jurassic Jungle Trail where visitors can use the free Sunderland Experience app and find AR characters scattered around the city centre.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said the summer programme of activities had been well received so far.

“All of the events have well attended and enjoyed by everyone who has taken part, from the crazy golf to the inflatable assault course,” she said.

“And being able to show three much-loved movies will definitely end the whole summer on a real high.

“There’s also lots of other activities in the months ahead to look forward to, starting off with Sunderland Restaurant Week which will be back from September 16.”