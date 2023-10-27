Only Fools and Horses the Musical announces Sunderland Empire date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stick a pony in your pocket – The Trotters are back and coming to Sunderland Empire on tour.

Only Fools and Horses the Musical is hitting the road

Following a sold-out four year run in London's West End, Only Fools and Horses the Musical and its three-wheeled Reliant Regal Supervan is hitting the road.

It's been announced that Del Boy and Rodney will be taking to the stage at Sunderland Empire from Monday, November 25 to 30, 2024.

Written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, and fully endorsed by the Sullivan estate, the musical is based on the classic TV show written by John Sullivan.

The critically acclaimed home-grown musical - which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket - features cherished material from Britain’s best-loved TV series.

With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, audiences can get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through a comedy script and 20 songs.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, the tour kicks off in Bromley in September 2024 and then travels to over 30 towns and cities up and down the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025.

Paul Whitehouse said: "Following four amazing years in the West End, I'm thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour.

"I've long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I'm delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year.

"All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!"

Casting for the tour will be announced in early 2024.