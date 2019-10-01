OMD, Billy Ocean, ABC, Sister Sledge, and Midge Ure’s Electronica among acts heading to Sunderland for Let's Rock the North East
OMD, Billy Ocean, ABC and a host of other household names have been announced for this year’s Let’s Rock the North East in Sunderland.
The popular retro festival is returning to Herrington Country Park next summer on June 6 and festival-goers can look forward to a trip down memory lane headlined by OMD.
Other acts announced for the Sunderland date are Billy Ocean, ABC, Sister Sledge, Go West, Midge Ure’s Electronica, Nik Kershaw, Toyah, English Beat and Pete Wylie.
There will also be a Retrobates Party Live featuring Sydney Youngblood, The Gibson Brothers, Mari Wilson, Tenpole Tudor, Modern Romance, Captain Sensible and Black Lace’s Conga Party.
Martin Fry of ABC said: "Really looking forward to performing at the Let’s Rock festivals in 2020. Sunshine guaranteed. Last time round was incredible from the audience through to every act involved. See you there.”
A celebration of all things pop and 80s, Let’s Rock features legendary artists performing hit after hit to a crowd of all ages, many of whom embrace the throwback vibe by dressing in their finest retro fashion.
2019 was the most successful summer series in Let’s Rock’s eleven-year history, with twelve festival locations and a total audience of over 150,000 across the country – with thousands braving the rain for the Sunderland leg of the tour.
Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “We’re thrilled that’s Let’s Rock is able to attract headliners of such a high calibre. That we’re able to provide such an incredible line-up and to grow Let’s Rock every year is down to our amazingly loyal and up-for-it audience, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you for a fantastic 2019 season. Roll on summer 2020.”
Let’s Rock works with many charities including Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement. During 2019, Let’s Rock has raised almost £125k for Child Bereavement UK.
*Tickets for Let’s Rock the North East on June 6, 2020 are available now priced from £30. Children aged 3-12 go free. You can purchase tickets here.