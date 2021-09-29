Oktoberfest 2021 events in Sunderland and the North East: Where celebrations are happening and how to get tickets

Oktoberfest festivities are returning across the North East

The original Oktoberfest in Bavaria may have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus for another year, but that isn’t stopping revellers plan their celebrations here in the North East.

Celebrations based on the German carnival have become a worldwide phenomenon with cities across the globe hosting Bavarian-style weekends.

What’s happening in Sunderland?

This year, Oktoberfest hits Sunderland on Saturday 23 October when Rainton Arena will be welcoming people for a celebration of traditional German culture. The organisers are promosing a full day of German beer, live performances including Oompah bands, and traditional German food.

The site has been the home of Sunderland’s Oktoberfest celebrations in the past and regularly brings in people from across the area.

Evening tickets for the event are already sold out but 1pm – 5pm access is still available.

Pubs around Sunderland have also announced plans to celebrate Oktoberfest, with Park Lane’s Borough and The Saltgrass in Deptford also preparing for events. The Saltgrass is offering drinking games, a beer quiz, Bavarian bingo and more on 2 October, while the Borough has games, lederhosen and drink deals throughout 1 – 3 October.

What about elsewhere in the North East?

On Tyneside, Newcastle are hosting their own event to celebrate the festival. Promising a bigger event than ever before, organisers are opening a 1,200 capacity beer hall in the city’s Times Square.

The hall will host the regular authentic food and beer Oktoberfest is known for, as well as a large private area which groups can rent out for up to 60 people while all staff don traditional lederhosen and dirndls.

The site is open over two days – 16 and 23 October – and tickets are available now with either 1pm or 4pm entry.

Elsewhere in Newcastle, the popular Tyne Bank Brewery will be catering to those wanting a Bavarian experience with beer, food and live Oompah bands and DJs throughout the afternoon of 2 October. Tickets are available online for afternoon and evening sessions.

The Trimmers Arms in South Shields are also hosting an Oktoberfest night. They have promised a mix of German style music as well as classic party anthems in addition to transforming their 350 capacity beer garden for the 10 October event.