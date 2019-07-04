Northumberland castles top list of most impressive castles in England

Northumberland boasts some of the most impressive castles in the country.

By James Barker
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 06:00
Northumberlands castles feature in a top list for England

Travel guide website, Rough Guide, has produced a list of the 15 most impressive castles in England and the county has scored a hat-trick.

Topping the list is Alnwick Castle. Built in the 11th century, it is the second largest inhabited castle in England.

Display of Daffodils in Bowburn Park next to Alnwick Castle.

It’s a familiar spot around the world, thanks to the site being used for TV shows Downton Abbey, Black Adder, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, along with movies such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Transformers: The Last Knight’ and two of the Harry Potter films.

In second spot is Bamburgh Castle, which Rough Guide says is most formidable when seen from the beach.

Warkworth Castle completes the Northumbrian hat-trick.

Cris Brown, business and marketing manager at Northumberland Tourism, said: “We have more castles than any other county in England, and these are undoubtedly three of the most extraordinary.

Bamburgh Castle was once known as the capital of the kingdom of Bernicia.

“Each one represents a different part of Northumberland’s landscape; Bamburgh Castle clings to our rocky coastline, Alnwick Castle sits in a cobbled market town and Warkworth Castle overlooks the River Coquet and becomes surrounded by daffodils in the springtime.

“Plus, we can’t forget about their starring moments in various films and TV series, most memorably Alnwick Castle’s role as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

The full list of the most impressive castles in England:

Alnwick Castle

Warkworth Castle is officially owned by the Percy family, currently being owned by His Grace The 12th Duke of Northumberland.

Bamburgh Castle

Leeds Castle, Kent

Dover Castle, Kent

Bodiam Castle, East Sussex

Windsor Castle, Berkshire

Warkworth Castle

Hever Castle, Kent

Tintagel Castle, Cornwall

Warwick Castle, Warwickshire

Lancaster Castle, Lancashire

Carlisle Castle, Cumbria

Lincoln Castle, Lincolnshire

Highclere Castle, Hampshire

Corfe Castle, Dorset