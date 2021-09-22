North East's first ever football expo set to kick off in October. All you need to know about the event

Downhill Football Hub in Sunderland

When is it and where is it at?

In October the North East’s first ever football expo will get underway with plenty on offer for players, club staff and officials alike.

Football Expo North East has been set up by the Northumberland FA with exhibitors from across the country looking to show what they have to offer.

The event will be held at Newcastle Falcon’s Kingston Park Stadium on Saturday 9 October from 9am until 5pm.

Who is attending?

The event currently has 27 exhibitors confirmed including the Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s charity arm, The Bradley Lowery Foundation, grassroots kit suppliers Kitlocker and wearable GPS technology brand Player Data.

In addition to stalls, the day will be full of talks from coaches, funding, facilities management specialists and experts in sporting technology. Topics including pathways for youth players, high quality community pitches and development of local female players are all on the agenda.

These talks will be expanded on through coaching sessions with FA coach development specialists for local coaches to hone their skills.

What are they saying?

Talking about the expo, Andrew Rose-Cook, Executive Officer at Northumberland FA, said: “We’re aiming to bring the top football organisations and suppliers under one roof for the very first time in the North East. This promises to be a truly unique event which will have something for everyone – coaches, kids and clubs.

“It’s scheduled for the international weekend and it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come along, take part and hear about the latest developments in the football world.”

How can I attend?