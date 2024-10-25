Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in and around the city.
1. Festival of Light, Mowbray Park
Festival of Light is running every evening at Mowbray Park over half term, instead of the usual Thursday to Sunday. New features for this year include 'The Mirror' created by Poland based award-winning visual artist Ari Dykier and 'Hypha' by French award-winning multidisciplinary artist Sebastien Labrunie.
Other new features for 2024 include Starscape which will create the illusion of a brilliant white starfield, Cosmic Oasis which will see trees lit up with UV light, a laser garden and a giant glitter ball in the park's historic Victorian bandstand which will act as the focal point of the nightly silent disco.
Tickets are £5. Under 2's go free. | Sunderland Echo
2. New Seaburn play park
The new play park in Seaburn opens in time for the half term holidays. The play area, on land at Cut Throat Dene, behind the Seaburn Inn and Prego, has been fitted out with all manner of equipment.
It features digital play, sand and sensory zones, wheelchair-friendly picnic tables and accessibility, and panoramic views. | Submitted
3. Halloween evenings, Beamish Museum
Beamish Museum is hosting frightfully-fantastic Halloween Evenings on October 28, 29 and 31. Enjoy a special, spine-
tingling experience as Beamish is transformed into The Un-Living Museum of the North – expect fiendishly family-friendly fun!
Halloween Evenings are separate ticketed events and must be pre-booked online (subject to availability) and will not be available to buy at the museum. Beamish Unlimited Passes and Friends of Beamish memberships are not valid for evening events.
For more information about visiting Beamish Museum, see www.beamish.org.uk. | Beamish
4. Gruesome glass painting, National Glass Centre
Gruesome glass painting takes place at National Glass Centre on October 29 - 10am and 1pm and October 30 - 10am and 1pm. Participants can create their own Halloween hanging decoration to take home and display in time for trick or treaters. Sessions cost £5, are for children aged over four and no booking is required. There's a host of other craft activities throughout the week. | Sunderland
