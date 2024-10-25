1 . Festival of Light, Mowbray Park

Festival of Light is running every evening at Mowbray Park over half term, instead of the usual Thursday to Sunday. New features for this year include 'The Mirror' created by Poland based award-winning visual artist Ari Dykier and 'Hypha' by French award-winning multidisciplinary artist Sebastien Labrunie. Other new features for 2024 include Starscape which will create the illusion of a brilliant white starfield, Cosmic Oasis which will see trees lit up with UV light, a laser garden and a giant glitter ball in the park's historic Victorian bandstand which will act as the focal point of the nightly silent disco. Tickets are £5. Under 2's go free. | Sunderland Echo