Here’s a look at the new Dive Into The Blue show if you fancy taking the plunge this summer.
1. All stacked up
Dive into the Blue has transformed two of STACK’s shipping containers at the back of the site. | Sunderland Echo
2. Into the blue
The underwater experience uses the latest in digital technology with visitors taking their seats on a journey to the The Mariana Trench, one of the deepest places on Earth. | Sunderland Echo
3. Under the sea
Visitors will see all manner of sea life flash before their eyes. | Sunderland Echo
4. High tech
STACK has teamed up with Newcastle-based innovative production company, Tiny Dragon along with video design company Pixel-Lux, who have used the latest in digital technology to create what they describe as “Blue Planet meets The Meg.” | Sunderland Echo
