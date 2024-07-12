Nine pictures of the immersive Dive into the Blue at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:13 BST

Venture to the bottom of the ocean in a new immersive underwater experience at STACK Seaburn.

Here’s a look at the new Dive Into The Blue show if you fancy taking the plunge this summer.

Dive into the Blue has transformed two of STACK’s shipping containers at the back of the site.

1. All stacked up

Dive into the Blue has transformed two of STACK’s shipping containers at the back of the site. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The underwater experience uses the latest in digital technology with visitors taking their seats on a journey to the The Mariana Trench, one of the deepest places on Earth.

2. Into the blue

The underwater experience uses the latest in digital technology with visitors taking their seats on a journey to the The Mariana Trench, one of the deepest places on Earth. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Visitors will see all manner of sea life flash before their eyes.

3. Under the sea

Visitors will see all manner of sea life flash before their eyes. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
STACK has teamed up with Newcastle-based innovative production company, Tiny Dragon along with video design company Pixel-Lux, who have used the latest in digital technology to create what they describe as “Blue Planet meets The Meg.”

4. High tech

STACK has teamed up with Newcastle-based innovative production company, Tiny Dragon along with video design company Pixel-Lux, who have used the latest in digital technology to create what they describe as “Blue Planet meets The Meg.” | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stack SeaburnSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice