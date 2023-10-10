1 . Festival of Light, Mowbray Park, October 11 - November 11

Sunderland's Festival of Light moves to Mowbray Park this year. It will feature a sparkling mix of new lighting installations including a stunning light projection onto the rear of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, a 'selfie lane', a twinkling tunnel over the bridge connecting the two sections of the park and an immersive fairy trail and woodland glade, along with some classic favourites. It takes place from 4pm 9pm every Thursday to Sunday until Saturday, November 11, and every day during half term week, October 23 - 27. All visitors must have a ticket to enter the Festival of Light. Tickets cost £3 per person and must be purchased online in advance. They cannot be bought at the gate. Photo: submitted