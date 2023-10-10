From Halloween spooktaculars to firework spectaculars – there’s plenty happening in and around Sunderland this autumn.
Here’s a roundup of some of the seasonal treats in store.
1. Festival of Light, Mowbray Park, October 11 - November 11
Sunderland's Festival of Light moves to Mowbray Park this year. It will feature a sparkling mix of new lighting installations including a stunning light projection onto the rear of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, a 'selfie lane', a twinkling tunnel over the bridge connecting the two sections of the park and an immersive fairy trail and woodland glade, along with some classic favourites.
It takes place from 4pm 9pm every Thursday to Sunday until Saturday, November 11, and every day during half term week, October 23 - 27.
All visitors must have a ticket to enter the Festival of Light. Tickets cost £3 per person and must be purchased online in advance. They cannot be bought at the gate. Photo: submitted
2. Luxmuralis, Durham Cathedral, October 11-15
Luxmuralis returns to Durham Cathedral from 6.45pm every evening, between October 11 and 15, with the cathedral flooded with light and sound.
Organisers immersive experience, which this year has the theme of 'Science', will illuminate the inside of Durham Cathedral and visitors will take a journey through elements, DNA and molecules with stunning projections on the cathedral’s centuries-old architecture.
Entry to the cathedral is by a timed ticket only. Adults £9, Children (under 18) £5, Infants (under 3) free.
To find out more and book tickets visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/science Photo: submitted
3. Halloween screenings, Herrington Country Park, October 19-22
Fans of things that go bump in the night are in for a Halloween treat at an outdoor cinema weekender at Herrington Country Park.
Adventure Cinema will be screening seven different Halloween-themed classics at the park from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22.
They are: Scream, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lost Boys, Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo, Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters. Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 + Booking fee and are available now via: www.adventurecinema.co.uk Photo: Adventure Cinema
4. Low noise firework display, Barnes Park, October 31
A firework display using family-friendly low-noise pyrotechnics is heading to Barnes Park this Halloween with a soundtrack from Netflix's Wednesday and Hocus Pocus 2.
Designed by the award-winning Reaction Fireworks team, the display will take place on Tuesday, October 31.
Tickets are on sale now from www.sunderlandspooktacular.co.uk priced £7 per adult, £5 per child and under 2's are free. Family tickets are £20 for two adults and two children. Photo: Reaction Fireworks