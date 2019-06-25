Next summer sale date confirmed with VIP early access slots available
The Next VIP sale offers fashionistas early access to the summer clearance bargains.
The store’s summer sales are set to begin on Saturday, July 6, insiders have revealed. Prices could be slashed up to 50% and the retailer normally opens earlier at some larger stores.
How do you get VIP access?
Next are unable to confirm the times each North East store will begin their sale. They are also yet to release VIP details but normally for early access you must:
Hold a Next credit account with at least £250.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Have placed and kept an order from the Next Directory this season.
Have an up-to-date email address and be registered to receive emails.
Have returned less than two thirds of items you’ve ordered.
You can log in to check VIP eligibility at https://www.next.co.uk/eoss/secure/login/.