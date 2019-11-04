New Vaux glass artwork honours Sunderland landmarks + win Vaux merchandise

Artist Kathryn Robertson and Steven Smith with the VAUX glass

Earlier this year, business partners formed the new micro brewery under the name of the beloved Sunderland brand to produce new beers linked to Wearside’s history.

As well as beers including IPA Decent Days and Nights, named after The Futureheads song, and best bitter Ernest, named after Ernest Vaux, the brewery produces merchandise such as T-shirts which are sold at Port Independent in the city centre and at the ALS shop in Sheepfolds.

Now, they’ve teamed up with city artist Kathryn Robertson to produce a pint glass printed with well-known buildings and signs of Sunderland.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Steven Smith, director at Vaux Brewery, said: “Kathryn had submitted a design for a can label competition we ran and, although it wasn’t what we were looking for on the can, we thought it would be perfect on a glass.”

Kathryn added some Vaux references to her original design and the glass was manufactured in Germany using specialist printing techniques.

Steven said: “We looked at having them made at National Glass Centre, but they don’t do this type of production. We’re really pleased with how it’s turned out, the black looks great against a light coloured beer.”

Kathryn, whose work is featured on the walls of Holmeside Coffee, Sunderland University, the Civic Centre and the new Beam, said: “This is the first artwork I’ve produced for a glass and I wanted to focus on buildings of Sunderland, old and new. People seem to really connect with the images, a lot of people are passionate about it.”

You can buy Vaux beers at outlets including Sunderland Empire, the new Blacks Corner deli in East Boldon, Port Independent, The Dun Cow, The Saltgrass and Wilson’s convenience store in Ashbrooke.

The new Vaux glass, priced £8.50, is available at the online shop here.

