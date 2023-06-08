Families will be able to join in Sunderland Pride celebrations with a new strand of events for 2023.

A new family-focused area in Mowbray Park will be aimed at families and under-18s from across the city and the rest of the North East.

Music, stalls, a wellbeing zone featuring yoga are among the acticities, and there will be a Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) focused area and information, as well as sensory areas.

Sunderland City Council and its Children’s Services partner Together for Children (TfC) worked together to launch the family-friendly and free area for the city's Pride events on Saturday 8 July. TfC's LGBTQ+ group Cozmic 3piphany has helped bring the festivities to life, plan entertainment, invite stall holders and provide free healthy food to visitors. Young people from across the city are performing in the park’s bandstand including performances from We Make Culture's Young Musicians Project and Young Asian Voices. On-site stalls are offering information about services such as fostering and adoption, as well as the range of support available to families and young people in Sunderland. Jill Colbert, Chief Executive of Together for Children said: "The first Sunderland Pride event took place in 2011, and by adding a family-focused area we are able to celebrate the younger LGBTQ+ community in Sunderland.

"Our youth group Cozmic 3piphany have worked alongside our team and Sunderland Pride organisers to plan an event which brings together experts from all over the city, live performances by young people and information about services which can make a huge difference to their lives.

"It will be a real celebration of the diversity in Sunderland, and we look forward to welcoming the local residents and community on the day."

The event is free to attend and the TfC family area is being supported by partners including the University of Sunderland; music-focused youth provider Bunker; multicultural community project Young Asian Voice; arts and culture charity Cultural Spring; the Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service and city social housing provider Gentoo.

Speaking about helping to organise the event, Cozmic 3piphany member Arizona said: "Organising this event has been such a pleasure.

"The feeling of doing something for the community to help celebrate Pride for families feels great. I'm organising it for the families that want to introduce their little ones to Pride and to help them learn and accept young and to just make families embrace this part of their lives if they haven't expected it.