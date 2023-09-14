Watch more videos on Shots!

A powerful new photography exhibition shines a light on children on the organ donation list.

Entitled The Call, after the call all those on the life-saving list wait for, it features the work of photographer Debbie Todd, who has travelled the UK capturing images of children on the organ donation list.

An image from The Call

The exhibition is a collaboration between Sunderland-based charity The Red Sky Foundation and Fujifilm UK and is being launched at Sunderland's The Fire Station on Friday, September 15 ahead of a regional and national tour.

The full dates and locations of where the public can view the exhibition will be announced on the night.

Coinciding with Organ Donation Week, which runs from Monday, September 18, 2023 – Sunday, September 24, 2023, the exhibition aims to raise awareness on the importance of organ donation.

The Call explores the subject of organ donation through both the children waiting and children who are post-transplant and not forgetting the ones who never got the call.

There is currently more than 200 children in the UK on the transplant waiting list.

Among those included in the exhibition are Beatrix Archbold, two, from Sunderland, who recently underwent a 10-hour heart transplant. Her fight for life and a meeting with Debbie inspired the exhibition.

Beatrix's dad Terry said: "Organ Donation, particularly in children has historically been an unspoken, taboo subject. Across the UK over 240 children wait for a life-saving transplant, they wait for years, living in hospital for the gift of life, for a chance at life.

Beatrix Archbold with dad Terry

"For too many that gift does not arrive in time. The Call is a fantastic, taboo shattering project that highlights the plight of those waiting. It sets seeds of thought about organ donation that could ripple outwards to save many lives.

"It is great to see how the project, which started with photos of Beatrix, my little girl, has, with the support of Red Sky Foundation developed onto the international stage. Huge appreciation to Debbie for having the courage to step up and break down barriers.”

The Call is being launched at Sunderland's Fire Station

Sergio Petrucci, Founder, Red Sky Foundation said: “We are delighted that Sunderland will play host and debut this powerful campaign and photography exhibition in the beating heart of the city.

"Sunderland is where the Red Sky Foundation came to fruition, and we are forever grateful to the team at The Fire Station for hosting this exclusive launch event.

"What an amazing venue to exhibit the work of leading photographer Debbie Todd, a lady we’ve supported as she’s travelled the UK’s leading transplant wards to help capture the most poignant images which we have brought together in this thought-provoking exhibition.

"We’re good at spotting an opportunity and have sponsored Debbie through this journey, we are also thrilled that Debbie has been nominated for a special award for ‘The Call’ and her astounding work.”

This summer, Sergio and wife Emma were awarded MBEs in the King's birthday honours for their devoted charity work.

Sergio and Emma set up Red Sky Foundation three years ago to support the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, after their daughter Luna underwent life-saving surgery.

The couple wanted to express their thanks by raising money to help fund machines, equipment, specialist nursing care, holistic treatment, as well as hosting an annual Red Sky Ball and various fundraising challenges throughout the year.

They have now raised more than £950,000 to support the unit and have branched out to community and educational work, as well funding the provision of more than 400 publicly-available defibrillators across the region.

Photographer Debbie Todd said: "Meeting all of the children who participated has really been an eye opener. Every child’s story and family situation is different, and the thing that most impacted me was the trauma for the family and wider community.